Solomons' leader rules out Chinese military base, ensures Australia is 'security partner of choice'

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has again ruled out a Chinese security base being located in his country , saying the Pacific nation would become the "enemy" if that were to happen.





Addressing concerns over the Solomons' security pact with China, Mr Sogavare reiterated in an interview with the Guardian, RNZ and SIBC that Australia remained the Pacific nation's "security partner of choice".





He also said the agreement with Beijing did not include a military base, facility, or institutions.





“I have said it before and I will say it again, that is not in someone’s interest, nor the interest of the region for any military base, to be established in any Pacific island country, let alone Solomon Islands,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji.





"The moment we establish a foreign military base, we immediately become an enemy."



Mr Sogavare said Chinese security personnel would only be called for assistance if the Australian government could not meet his country's security requests.





"If there is any gap, we will not allow our country to go down the drain. If there is a gap, we will call on support from China," he said.





"But we’ve made it very clear to the Australians, and many times when we have this conversation with them, that they are a partner of choice … when it comes to security issues in the region, we will call on them first."





He said Solomon Islands had ensured the agreement did not undermine the security of the region.



What do we know about the security agreement?

In April, China announced it had signed a security agreement with Solomon Islands that rocked the Indo-Pacific, stoking geopolitical tensions.





A leaked draft sparked concerns that the pact would lead to China establishing a military base in Solomon Islands, but Mr Sogavare and Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin both dismissed the likelihood of that scenario.



Australia had previously asked Solomon Islands not to sign the agreement, and officials from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) later used bilateral talks with China to raise "serious concerns" about the pact.





On Thursday morning, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was confident a security base would not happen.



What is happening at the Pacific Islands Forum?

Mr Sogavare is currently meeting other Pacific Island leaders at the forum in Suva, Fiji.





On Wednesday, he met with Mr Albanese for the first time since the inking of the pact, with the two leaders embracing.





Mr Albanese told Mr Sogavare there was more Australia and Solomon Islands could do to develop "relationships of trust and mutual understanding" between the two nations.



United States Vice President Kamala Harris earlier announced US$600 million ($889 million) in funding for the Pacific islands, revealing the US would appoint its first-ever envoy to the Pacific and launch an inaugural national strategy. It will also open two new embassies.



