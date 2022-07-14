World

Solomons' leader rules out Chinese military base, ensures Australia is 'security partner of choice'

The Solomon Islands prime minister says he would only call on China for support if Australia could not meet his country's requests.

Prime minister of the Solomon Island Manasseh Sogavare walking through a room.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (centre) says there will be no Chinese military base located in his country. Source: Getty / WILLIAM WEST/AFP

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has again ruled out a
Chinese security base being located in his country
, saying the Pacific nation would become the "enemy" if that were to happen.

Addressing concerns over the Solomons' security pact with China, Mr Sogavare reiterated in an interview with the Guardian, RNZ and SIBC that Australia remained the Pacific nation's "security partner of choice".

He also said the agreement with Beijing did not include a military base, facility, or institutions.

Advertisement
“I have said it before and I will say it again, that is not in someone’s interest, nor the interest of the region for any military base, to be established in any Pacific island country, let alone Solomon Islands,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji.

"The moment we establish a foreign military base, we immediately become an enemy."
READ MORE
Chinese government insists it has 'no intention' to build military base in Solomon Islands
Mr Sogavare said Chinese security personnel would only be called for assistance if the Australian government could not meet his country's security requests.

"If there is any gap, we will not allow our country to go down the drain. If there is a gap, we will call on support from China," he said.

"But we’ve made it very clear to the Australians, and many times when we have this conversation with them, that they are a partner of choice … when it comes to security issues in the region, we will call on them first."

He said Solomon Islands had ensured the agreement did not undermine the security of the region.

What do we know about the security agreement?

In April, China announced it had signed a security agreement with Solomon Islands that rocked the Indo-Pacific, stoking geopolitical tensions.

A leaked draft sparked concerns that the pact would lead to China establishing a military base in Solomon Islands, but Mr Sogavare and Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin both dismissed the likelihood of that scenario.
READ MORE
China and Solomon Islands have inked a security pact. What does it mean for Australia's role in the Pacific?
Australia had previously asked Solomon Islands not to sign the agreement, and officials from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) later used bilateral talks with China to raise "serious concerns" about the pact.

On Thursday morning, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was confident a security base would not happen.

What is happening at the Pacific Islands Forum?

Mr Sogavare is currently meeting other Pacific Island leaders at the forum in Suva, Fiji.

On Wednesday, he met with Mr Albanese for the first time since the inking of the pact, with the two leaders embracing.

Mr Albanese told Mr Sogavare there was more Australia and Solomon Islands could do to develop "relationships of trust and mutual understanding" between the two nations.
READ MORE
'I need a hug': Anthony Albanese, Solomons leader embrace at first meeting
United States Vice President Kamala Harris earlier announced US$600 million ($889 million) in funding for the Pacific islands, revealing the US would appoint its first-ever envoy to the Pacific and launch an inaugural national strategy. It will also open two new embassies.

On Thursday, Pacific leaders are holding a closed-door meeting to discuss a range of issues, including China's influence, climate change and COVID-19.
SHARE
3 min read
Published 14 July 2022 at 12:55pm, updated an hour ago at 1:10pm
Source: SBS News
Tags
AustraliaPacific

Recommended for you

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Australia

Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Australia

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Australia

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

World

Skilled migration and visa backlog in focus at Anthony Albanese's first National Cabinet meeting

Skilled migration and visa backlog in focus at Anthony Albanese's first National Cabinet meeting

Australia

Existing mutual obligation penalties wiped as Labor unveils changes to new jobseeker program

Existing mutual obligation penalties wiped as Labor unveils changes to new jobseeker program

Politics

Temporary migration not the answer to Australia's skills shortages, Anthony Albanese says

Temporary migration not the answer to Australia's skills shortages, Anthony Albanese says

Australia