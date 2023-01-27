Australia

Poll shows most Indigenous Australians back Voice to Parliament despite pushback from 'minority'

Research shows strong support among Indigenous people for a Voice to Parliament despite opposition to the proposal at some Australia Day protests.

INVASION DAY RALLY MELBOURNE

People participate at the Invasion Day rally in Melbourne on Thursday, 26 January 2023. Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

KEY POINTS
  • Recent research conducted by the Referendum Working Group showed 80 per cent of First Nations people surveyed wanted the reform.
  • The polls showed continuing high levels of support, despite loud objections by a minority.
  • Tens of thousands of people attended the nationwide protests.
A member of the peak Indigenous group supporting a Voice to Parliament says the proposal is backed by First Nations people and urges Australians to educate themselves about the referendum.

Invasion Day rallies across the country on Thursday swung the debate from changing the date to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Tens of thousands of people attended the nationwide protests, where many prominent speakers campaigned against the voice.
READ MORE

New citizens welcomed as thousands rallied across Australia in solidarity with First Nations people

However, recent research conducted by the Referendum Working Group showed 80 per cent of First Nations people surveyed wanted the reform.

Indigenous health advocate Pat Anderson, a member of the working group, said the polls showed continuing high levels of support, despite loud objections by a minority.

"A lot of Aboriginal people, the people that we spoke to in the dialogues and who we continue to speak to - are in fact the voiceless (and) they don't have ... the huge megaphone that was used yesterday," she told ABC Radio on Friday.

"Our call is to save our families and our communities from continuing disadvantage."
At a rally in Melbourne on Thursday, Greens senator Lidia Thorpe said Indigenous people deserved more than just a Voice to Parliament.

"We have to rid racism and heal this country, bring everyone together through a sovereign treaty," she said.

Senator Thorpe also said she would not support the proposal for the voice to parliament unless there was a guarantee that Indigenous sovereignty would not be ceded.
READ MORE

OPINION: Only a Treaty will end the war against First Nations people

In Canberra, Ngambri and Ngunnawal woman Leah House labelled the proposed voice to parliament as "crumbs" and a distraction from the goal of Indigenous sovereignty.

But Ms Anderson said a voice to parliament was the only way governments would start listening to the needs to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

"There's no other place for us to go to begin to deal with this disadvantage that plagues us, families, generation after generation," she said.
READ MORE

Linda Burney says a Voice to Parliament could have helped Alice Springs as new alcohol curbs announced

"With a First Nations voice speaking with the protection of the constitution, governments of the day will be able to make better decisions about how to deal with this.

"A successful referendum will change the narrative of Australia."

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton continues to call for more details on the Indigenous voice but has agreed to attend a referendum working group.
The Liberal Party has yet to reach a formal position on the voice, while the Nationals are firmly opposed.

Ms Anderson said voters would be able to make an informed decision at the ballot box, but she urged people to also take time to find out more about the proposal.

She called opposition to the voice based on a lack of detail "mischievous".

"It's really up to the Australian public to as well as not be passive here and inform themselves.

"This is the most important decision this generation is going to make, and it will speak to what kind of a country we are ... so there's a lot at stake."
Share
3 min read
Published 27 January 2023 at 11:58am
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

The day Tash found her mum's recipes changed the rest of her life

Life

The AI revolution is upon us. These are the jobs at risk and in demand

World

These are the finalists for the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

Australia

Where can Australians travel in 2023 without a visa?

Life

Did Greta Thunberg and a pizza box lead Andrew Tate to Romanian police? Authorities deny it

World

Why 40,000 people will descend on this tiny Australian town in 2023

Australia

A $3,300 fine and a cancelled visa: Traveller deported over undeclared meat, cheese

Australia

Sam suffered for years because of this household feature. Here’s his warning to others

Australia