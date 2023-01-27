Poll shows most Indigenous Australians back Voice to Parliament despite pushback from 'minority'

KEY POINTS Recent research conducted by the Referendum Working Group showed 80 per cent of First Nations people surveyed wanted the reform.

Invasion Day rallies across the country on Thursday swung the debate from changing the date to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





Tens of thousands of people attended the nationwide protests, where many prominent speakers campaigned against the voice.



However, recent research conducted by the Referendum Working Group showed 80 per cent of First Nations people surveyed wanted the reform.





Indigenous health advocate Pat Anderson, a member of the working group, said the polls showed continuing high levels of support, despite loud objections by a minority.





"A lot of Aboriginal people, the people that we spoke to in the dialogues and who we continue to speak to - are in fact the voiceless (and) they don't have ... the huge megaphone that was used yesterday," she told ABC Radio on Friday.





"Our call is to save our families and our communities from continuing disadvantage."



At a rally in Melbourne on Thursday, Greens senator Lidia Thorpe said Indigenous people deserved more than just a Voice to Parliament.





"We have to rid racism and heal this country, bring everyone together through a sovereign treaty," she said.





Senator Thorpe also said she would not support the proposal for the voice to parliament unless there was a guarantee that Indigenous sovereignty would not be ceded.



In Canberra, Ngambri and Ngunnawal woman Leah House labelled the proposed voice to parliament as "crumbs" and a distraction from the goal of Indigenous sovereignty.





But Ms Anderson said a voice to parliament was the only way governments would start listening to the needs to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.





"There's no other place for us to go to begin to deal with this disadvantage that plagues us, families, generation after generation," she said.



"With a First Nations voice speaking with the protection of the constitution, governments of the day will be able to make better decisions about how to deal with this.





"A successful referendum will change the narrative of Australia."





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton continues to call for more details on the Indigenous voice but has agreed to attend a referendum working group.



The Liberal Party has yet to reach a formal position on the voice, while the Nationals are firmly opposed.





Ms Anderson said voters would be able to make an informed decision at the ballot box, but she urged people to also take time to find out more about the proposal.





She called opposition to the voice based on a lack of detail "mischievous".





"It's really up to the Australian public to as well as not be passive here and inform themselves.



