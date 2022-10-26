World

Who is Larry the cat, and why is everybody talking about him?

At Rishi Sunak's first speech as UK prime minister, Larry the cat - who has been a fixture of No. 10 Downing Street for 11 years - stole the show.

A tabby cat sitting outside 10 Downing St in London

Larry the cat has been a fixture of 10 Downing Street for almost 11 years. Source: Getty / Leon Neal

Prime ministers may come and go, but as the United Kingdom endures one of its most
tumultuous periods in recent history,
one constant has been a formerly stray cat.

On Tuesday, as
Rishi Sunak delivered his first address as the country's new prime minister,
the attention of many onlookers and journalists was focused on a tabby posing just metres away.

It wasn't just any cat though.
Larry - whose official title is Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office - has resided at 10 Downing Street for 11 years, making him a more permanent fixture than the past four prime ministers.

Throughout Larry's tenure, David Cameron, Theresa May,
Boris Johnson
,
Liz Truss,
and now Mr Sunak have all served as prime minister.

So, in the dramatic world of UK politics, how did Larry the cat become the one constant?

Who is Larry?

Larry is a brown and white tabby, who was chosen by staff at 10 Downing Street and adopted from the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

In 2011, he became the first cat at 10 Downing Street to be bestowed with the official title Chief Mouser.
Larry the cat approaching a podium outside 10 Downing Street
Larry the cat was appointed Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in 2011. Source: AAP / TOLGA AKMEN
Larry even has his own Twitter account, which regularly posts jokes about United Kingdom politics and politicians.

"Rishi Sunak is becoming prime minister. His family is loaded, so caviar and lobster on the menu for me from tomorrow," one tweet reads.

"Rishi Sunak is off to see the King; unclear if it's to be appointed prime minister or if Charles would like to borrow some money," another says.
According to the government website, Larry's skills have made a "significant impact".

"Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality," the website says.

"His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house.

"Larry says this is still 'in tactical planning stage'."
2 min read
Published 26 October 2022 at 3:38pm
By Jessica Bahr
Source: SBS News

