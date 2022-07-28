World

World's 'silent killer', Xi Jinping's warning to Joe Biden, and controversial monkeypox advice

Heatwaves are now being named, Xi Jinping has warned Joe Biden against "playing with fire", and there are more visa options for Ukrainians seeking refuge in Australia.

The virtual meeting of presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping comes against a backdrop of rising tensions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone for two hours on Thursday. Source: AAP

Good morning, it’s Rayane Tamer here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.

We're naming heatwaves now. Is this a sign of dire times?

The world has long been familiar with names of natural disasters, like Cyclone Tracy and Hurricane Katrina. Now, as cities around the globe continue to battle extreme heatwaves, Seville is naming them and ranking their severity levels. They've named their first scorcher under the new system 'Zoe', who saw temperatures push past 43C this week. Climate experts say naming heatwaves can help people understand that they're as dangerous as other natural disasters. The difference is that heatwaves can't be seen, and
have been dubbed as a "silent killer"
.
'Stop having sex with men': Controversial monkeypox advice

That's what Riley [not his real name] was told when he raised prevention and
treatment options for the virus
with his nurse. He wanted advice on monkeypox and
asked his nurse during his STI check-up before heading to Europe
. They said nothing could be done apart from limiting sexual intercourse with other men. Riley, who is gay, said her response triggered concerns over the way in which monkeypox will attach a stigma to the LGBTIQ+ community, similar to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. While 98 per cent of
monkeypox transmissions
so far were from men having sex with men, any person can contract the virus. And health authorities in Australia are urging people to be vigilant and remember: "the virus doesn't discriminate".

What went down between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping on the phone

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his United States counterpart, Joe Biden,
against "playing with fire" in a two-hour phone call between the two leaders
. They spoke as concerns mount over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan. That's a move that will infuriate the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). To the CCP, the visit will be seen as recognising
Taiwan to have independence,
and Mr Xi told Mr Biden the US should abide by the "one-China principle" — one that the US follows and Mr Biden said had not changed.

More visa options for Ukrainians seeking refuge in Australia

Ukrainians who are seeking refuge in Australia have now been given more visa options to do so
. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles announced that Ukrainians will now be able to apply for bridging visas to flee their country, and for those who have already fled since February. They can also apply for protection visas, which can act as a pathway to permanent protection. The decision from the federal government only days
before the existing temporary humanitarian visa scheme expires
, which was
extended twice before to give people more time to apply
.

In other news

Published 29 July 2022 at 8:59am
By Rayane Tamer
Source: SBS News

