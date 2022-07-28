World's 'silent killer', Xi Jinping's warning to Joe Biden, and controversial monkeypox advice

Good morning, it’s Rayane Tamer here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.
We're naming heatwaves now. Is this a sign of dire times?
The world has long been familiar with names of natural disasters, like Cyclone Tracy and Hurricane Katrina. Now, as cities around the globe continue to battle extreme heatwaves, Seville is naming them and ranking their severity levels. They've named their first scorcher under the new system 'Zoe', who saw temperatures push past 43C this week. Climate experts say naming heatwaves can help people understand that they're as dangerous as other natural disasters. The difference is that heatwaves can't be seen, and .
Advertisement
'Stop having sex with men': Controversial monkeypox advice
That's what Riley [not his real name] was told when he raised prevention and with his nurse. He wanted advice on monkeypox and . They said nothing could be done apart from limiting sexual intercourse with other men. Riley, who is gay, said her response triggered concerns over the way in which monkeypox will attach a stigma to the LGBTIQ+ community, similar to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. While 98 per cent of so far were from men having sex with men, any person can contract the virus. And health authorities in Australia are urging people to be vigilant and remember: "the virus doesn't discriminate".
What went down between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping on the phone
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his United States counterpart, Joe Biden, . They spoke as concerns mount over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan. That's a move that will infuriate the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). To the CCP, the visit will be seen as recognisingand Mr Xi told Mr Biden the US should abide by the "one-China principle" — one that the US follows and Mr Biden said had not changed.
More visa options for Ukrainians seeking refuge in Australia
. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles announced that Ukrainians will now be able to apply for bridging visas to flee their country, and for those who have already fled since February. They can also apply for protection visas, which can act as a pathway to permanent protection. The decision from the federal government only days , which was .
In other news
- Remember the Russian journalist who protested against the invasion of Ukraine on live TV? .
- As Manly wore their rainbow jerseys with pride last night, .
- Watch how in 12 new promotional videos.