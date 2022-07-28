World's 'silent killer', Xi Jinping's warning to Joe Biden, and controversial monkeypox advice

Good morning, it’s Rayane Tamer here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.



We're naming heatwaves now. Is this a sign of dire times?

The world has long been familiar with names of natural disasters, like Cyclone Tracy and Hurricane Katrina. Now, as cities around the globe continue to battle extreme heatwaves, Seville is naming them and ranking their severity levels. They've named their first scorcher under the new system 'Zoe', who saw temperatures push past 43C this week. Climate experts say naming heatwaves can help people understand that they're as dangerous as other natural disasters. The difference is that heatwaves can't be seen, and have been dubbed as a "silent killer" .



'Stop having sex with men': Controversial monkeypox advice

That's what Riley [not his real name] was told when he raised prevention and treatment options for the virus with his nurse. He wanted advice on monkeypox and asked his nurse during his STI check-up before heading to Europe . They said nothing could be done apart from limiting sexual intercourse with other men. Riley, who is gay, said her response triggered concerns over the way in which monkeypox will attach a stigma to the LGBTIQ+ community, similar to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. While 98 per cent of monkeypox transmissions so far were from men having sex with men, any person can contract the virus. And health authorities in Australia are urging people to be vigilant and remember: "the virus doesn't discriminate".



What went down between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping on the phone

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his United States counterpart, Joe Biden, against "playing with fire" in a two-hour phone call between the two leaders . They spoke as concerns mount over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan. That's a move that will infuriate the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). To the CCP, the visit will be seen as recognising Taiwan to have independence, and Mr Xi told Mr Biden the US should abide by the "one-China principle" — one that the US follows and Mr Biden said had not changed.



