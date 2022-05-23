Politics
01:27
Anthony Albanese confirms crossbench support
Murugappan family to return home to Biloela 'as soon as possible', Treasurer Jim Chalmers says
Australia
Anthony Albanese promises the world a government that 'represents change' in first press conference as PM
Australia
Morning Briefing: Anthony Albanese to be sworn in, concerns over Russian disinformation and Ariarne Titmus breaks world record
Australia
04:08
Chinese Australian voters abandon Coalition in 2022 poll
Politics
Anthony Albanese to be sworn in as Australia's new prime minister ahead of Quad meeting in Tokyo
Politics
06:12
Albanese, Morrison digest election results in their Sydney electorates
Politics
Katherine Deves' defeat in Warringah 'a stunning rebuke of politics of division', advocates say
Australia
From climate to migration and healthcare: This is how Australia will change under a Labor government
Australia
06:08
Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese soaks Labor's electoral victory as result becomes clearer
Politics
