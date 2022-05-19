World

Morning Briefing: Martial Law in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden's NATO bid, and Voluntary Assisted Dying laws

Morning Briefing: Martial Law in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden's NATO bid, and Voluntary Assisted Dying laws

Australia

'Devastating humanitarian impact': UN expert urges US to lift 'illegal' sanctions on Iran

'Devastating humanitarian impact': UN expert urges US to lift 'illegal' sanctions on Iran

World

Russian soldier pleads guilty to shooting unarmed civilian in first Ukraine war crimes trial

Russian soldier pleads guilty to shooting unarmed civilian in first Ukraine war crimes trial

World

05:15

AM bulletin 19 May 2022

World

00:52

India offers fuel aid to Sri Lanka as country begins to run dry

World

New climate records spark calls for political leaders to set target of net zero by 2030

New climate records spark calls for political leaders to set target of net zero by 2030

Environment

03:23

Northern Ireland at the centre of the latest Brexit problems

World

06:42

Evacuation of fighters from Azovstal plant continues

World

Excited Lebanese-Australians say 'power has shifted' as Hezbollah loses majority in election

Excited Lebanese-Australians say 'power has shifted' as Hezbollah loses majority in election

World

Fate of hundreds of Mariupol steel plant fighters remains uncertain after apparent surrender to Russia

Fate of hundreds of Mariupol steel plant fighters remains uncertain after apparent surrender to Russia

World

05:18

AM bulletin 18 May 2022

World

Joe Biden condemns 'poison' of US white supremacy at the scene of Buffalo mass shooting

Joe Biden condemns 'poison' of US white supremacy at the scene of Buffalo mass shooting

World

Advertisement
1234