'I love all my family': why Djon Mundine is voting differently to his brother Warren

Watch Insight's episode Your Voice, Your Vote on Tuesday 10th October 8.30pm on SBS or stream on SBS On Demand.





Djon Mundine, older brother of leading No-campaigner Nyunggai Warren Mundine, will be voting Yes in the referendum to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the constitution.





Djon says he and his brother Warren haven’t spoken about why they’re on different sides of the debate.





"In regards to my brother, can I say that I love all my family. They made me as much as I made them. My parents have always wanted us to build our own path, and to come to our own independent ideas," Djon, a Bundjalung man, told SBS Insight.





"The thing about having a conversation with my brother or my, or my family, for that matter, you've got to remember that an argument is really a conversation."



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has urged people to discuss the Voice to Parliament with friends, family, neighbours and colleagues.







"It will be the people who decide. So go talk with people. The success of this referendum will depend on millions of conversations, between Australians of all backgrounds and faiths and beliefs," Albanese said.





Not everyone agrees, and Insight has explored what it's like when close friends and family have opposing views:



Myles and Jordan - best friends with differing views on the Voice

Myles Jerrard, a Dunghutti and Gamilaroi man and Jordan Itoya, a Wiradjuri man, are best mates and they’ve been having deep conversations about the Voice. They met at the University of New South Wales, where Myles is studying law and Jordan just graduated with a degree in social research and policy.



Myles and Jordan are best friends who met at university. Both grew up in rural towns in NSW. Source: SBS They have many things in common, except how they’re going to vote in the referendum. Myles is voting No, Jordan is a staunch Yes.





Jordan says he’s surprised they’re divided on this issue.





"I mean, that's kind of the basis of our friendship. We're both from small country towns, we both come from poverty," he told Karla Grant, host of the special NITV-SBS Insight collaboration episode.





"We both come from single Aboriginal mothers. And I think, in my own perspective, when I narrow it down, I try to see the positives of what's going to come out of the Voice, whereas Myles is picking out the negatives.



"And I believe that he's pushed away the argument of the Yes before even understanding it."





The friends decided to hold a public debate between them at UNSW so other students could hear both sides and get informed about the Voice.





"I think it was a really respectful conversation," Myles said.





"And I think a lot of people got a lot out of it. I think a lot of the institutions had already made their minds up on what position they had. Particularly UNSW, they said that they were voting yes, in support of the Yes.



Creating a safe space

"So, I think what we really wanted to do was create a space that was safe for everyone that come along, and, you know, share their opinions.





"I'm voting No because, look, I grew up seeing a lot of the things that affect Aboriginal communities, the drugs, the alcohol, this social welfare dependency.





"And I just think those things need to be fixed on the ground. I think that when we do that, and we displace those Voices and put them in Canberra, I think it does an injustice to our people. And I think also because the Voice is really predicated on this principle that Aboriginal people are disadvantaged.



"And that doesn't mean that I'm ignorant to that there are very marginalized people in this country and Indigenous people. But if we enshrine that principle in our constitution, it is forever. And I don't want that principle to be attached to me, to my children and to my grandchildren."





But Jordan sees it differently. He believes the Voice will benefit people in towns such as Narromine, NSW, where he grew up.





"I think it's about tailoring policies to specific community needs," he said.





"My community, Narromine, what we need is different to people in remote communities in Northern Territory or Western Australia. So actually being able to listen to what the needs and the wants of the community are and tailoring the policies to them. I think that's the that's the beauty of the Voice."





The Indigenous Voice to Parliament would be a body advising the government on issues particularly impacting First Nations Australians. It would not have the power to veto laws.





The Voice will be gender balanced and include youth members, will draw on representatives from all states and territories and will include representatives from specific remote communities.



'We live in a democracy'

For Djon Mundine, having a difference of opinion from his brother Warren is all part of living in a democracy.





"At the end of the day, it's still a conversation. And you've just got to keep your ears tweaked to what people are really saying, instead of getting angry about it. I think well, what are they really saying? You should never hold a vendetta against people. You've always got to remain somehow in conversation with them.”





Myles agrees. He is glad to say that his disagreements with best mate Jordan about the Voice have not impacted their friendship.





"No, no, not at all. Look, it comes down to the simple fact that we live in a democracy and everyone's entitled to their opinion. Now we have arguments, and he can be stubborn at times. But we can have a beer afterwards and still be mates. That's all it's about."





Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV.



