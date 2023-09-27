Politics

Advocates hit back at Warren Mundine, saying Uluru Statement a 'peace offering'

They accused Mr Mundine of inciting "violent imagery" when he "dangerously" called the Statement a declaration of war.

WARREN MUNDINE PRESS CLUB

Nyunggai Warren Mundine prepares to address the National Press Club of Australia in Canberra. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch/AAP Image

At his first National Press Club address, no campaigner and Recognise a Better Way founder, Nyunggai Warren Mundine called the Uluru Statement from the Heart a 'symbolic declaration of war'.

"The canvas is a glossy marketing brochure for the misappropriation of culture, misrepresentation of history and for a radical and divisive vision of Australia," he said.

"All done in the name of Indigenous Australians but working against us."
He claimed that the Statement "couldn't be further from reconciliation" and rather keeps Indigenous Australians "trapped in victimhood and oppression, not free or able to make their own decisions".

Hours after his address, Uluru Statement advocates have hit back at Mr Mundine, saying he incited "violent imagery" to "dangerously suggest" the Statement is a declaration of war.

They've opposed this saying it is a "peace offering" and referenced it's success as the winner of the 2021-2022 Sydney Peace Prize.

"Historically, petitions have always been issued by Indigenous populations to the Crown. The earliest petitions in Australia were issued 1800 and 1831 in NSW," advocates said.

"The Uluru Statement was issued in that vein; except our representatives at Uluru decided to issue the statement to the Australian people.

"The Uluru Statement was issued to the Australian peoples as a sign of peace, an olive branch, a hand of friendship. It asks Australian people to walk with us, First Nations people, in a movement of the Australian people for a better future."
They said Mr Mundine's speech was "riven by the sorts of contradictions and double-speak necessary when you are an Indigenous Australian seeking the support of some of the most conservative political backers" both in the country and internationally.

"Mundine insists he knows best for First Nations peoples because he's talked to Jacinta Price and Kerrynne Liddle about it," said advocates.

"Meanwhile the Uluru Dialogue has engaged in the widest consultation process EVER of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people - more than 1200 people in 12 regional communities across the country."
During question time, Mr Mundine was questioned by NITV's The Point host John Paul Janke about a tweet from CPAC media advisor Kayla Hanna which questioned prominent Aboriginal yes campaigners' Aboriginality and the platforming of comedian Rodney Marks at an event in August - where he described Traditional Owners of being "violent, black men".

Mr Mundine responded saying "comedians do what comedians do". He did not respond directly about the tweet, but said that when discussing the choice to put "race in the constitution" this is the "path you go down".

Uluru Statement advocates said whilst Mr Mundine complained about "racism and division" he "shut down" said questions.

13YARN 13 92 76

Aboriginal Counselling Services 0410 539 905

Beyond Blue 1300 224 636
3 min read
Published 27 September 2023 12:08pm
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

