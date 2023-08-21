CPAC Australia slammed for comedian's 'racist jokes' about Traditional Owners

A comedian who performed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Australia over the weekend has been lashed for his "racist" routine.





The self-described "hoax speaker and corporate impostor" performed a 25-minute routine containing stereotypes on Sunday, day two of the conference.





Professor Megan Davis and Aunty Pat Anderson AO have responded to the skit, calling on the No campaign to stop the "racist jokes and misinformation".





"Sadly, this sort of abuse is not uncommon on social media, weaponised by trolls and sham accounts that the No campaign does little to nothing to discourage or condemn."



'Never funny'

Rodney Marks, who was playing the character "Dr Chaim Tsibos", later clarified to the room as a play on "I'm the boss", began by mocking the Acknowledgement of Country.





"I'd like to acknowledge the traditional rent-seekers, past, present and emerging," he said.





He then continued saying that Traditional Owners were "violent black men".





"I hope there are some real feminists in the audience who appreciate the part-truth of that joke," he said.





He then continued, taking aim at Frontier Warrior Bennelong, describing him as a "woman-basher".



NITV has contacted Mr Marks for comment, but did not receive a response before time of publication.





Mr Marks did however, provide a response to The Guardian , in which he said that his jokes were "critical of everyone" and that he was "playing a character with maximum ambiguity of character and arrogance".





CPAC Board Chairman Warren Mundine initially accepted an interview with NITV, however subsequently declined, saying "no comment".





In their statement, Davis and Anderson said the remarks could cause an increase in harmful stereotypes and abuse online.





"Our young people around the country will be seeing supposed jokes on their social media feeds portraying Indigenous Australians as 'rent-seekers', 'violent' and 'woman-bashers'," they said.



Prof Megan Davis said the conference was focused on "ridiculing First Nations aspirations". Source: AAP The pair said it is "never funny to mock or vilify a group of people on the basis of their culture".





"When a group of people suffer a significantly lower life expectancy than others in the community and suicide at a significantly higher rate, as Indigenous Australians do, such humour must be called out as [an] abusive form of 'punching down' or 'bullying.'"





Professor Davis and Aunty Pat said the fact that speakers turned a "blind eye to it" is "tragic".





They said the conference instead was focused on "pessimism, whipping up fear and ridiculing First Nations aspirations".



Former Labor MP advocating for "integration"

The conference hosted a line-up of No supporters, from Mr Mundine himself, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, former PM Tony Abbott, Advance Director Matthew Sheahan and Recognise a Better Way committee member Dr Gary Johns.





The former Labor MP spoke on Sunday morning advocating for the "integration" of Aboriginal communities.





“If you’re not trying to get those people either out of that remote community or out of the stupor in which they live, or give them the tools to allow them adapt to life in the modern world, the world we inherited, then you’re doing wrong,” he said.





“Being practical is not the answer. You have to do practical things in the name of integration.”





Dr Johns has previously come under fire for remarks made in his book The Burden of Culture: How to Dismantle the Aboriginal Industry and Give Hope to its Victims which was available for purchase at CPAC.



