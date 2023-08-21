Racism

Latest

CPAC Australia slammed for comedian's 'racist jokes' about Traditional Owners

The event hosted a line up of No advocates, including Dr Gary Johns who recently came under fire for the "divisive and dangerous" views published in his latest book.

WE ARE ONE CPAC 2023 SYDNEY

Senator Jacinta Price, Shadow Minister for Indigenous Affairs introduces CPAC Chairman Warren Mundine makes the official welcome during the 2023 Conservative Political Action Network Conference (CPAC) in Sydney. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins

A comedian who performed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Australia over the weekend has been lashed for his "racist" routine.

The self-described "hoax speaker and corporate impostor" performed a 25-minute routine containing stereotypes on Sunday, day two of the conference.

Professor Megan Davis and Aunty Pat Anderson AO have responded to the skit, calling on the No campaign to stop the "racist jokes and misinformation".

"Sadly, this sort of abuse is not uncommon on social media, weaponised by trolls and sham accounts that the No campaign does little to nothing to discourage or condemn."
READ MORE

Comedian lashed for intentionally offensive routine on Aboriginal people

'Never funny'

Rodney Marks, who was playing the character "Dr Chaim Tsibos", later clarified to the room as a play on "I'm the boss", began by mocking the Acknowledgement of Country.

"I'd like to acknowledge the traditional rent-seekers, past, present and emerging," he said.

He then continued saying that Traditional Owners were "violent black men".

"I hope there are some real feminists in the audience who appreciate the part-truth of that joke," he said.

He then continued, taking aim at Frontier Warrior Bennelong, describing him as a "woman-basher".
READ MORE

Lidia Thorpe is calling for the referendum to be scrapped

NITV has contacted Mr Marks for comment, but did not receive a response before time of publication.

Mr Marks did however, provide a response to
The Guardian
, in which he said that his jokes were "critical of everyone" and that he was "playing a character with maximum ambiguity of character and arrogance".

CPAC Board Chairman Warren Mundine initially accepted an interview with NITV, however subsequently declined, saying "no comment".

In their statement, Davis and Anderson said the remarks could cause an increase in harmful stereotypes and abuse online.

"Our young people around the country will be seeing supposed jokes on their social media feeds portraying Indigenous Australians as 'rent-seekers', 'violent' and 'woman-bashers'," they said.
READ MORE

The No campaign has dropped volunteers for making 'racist' comments

Megan Davis
Prof Megan Davis said the conference was focused on "ridiculing First Nations aspirations". Source: AAP
The pair said it is "never funny to mock or vilify a group of people on the basis of their culture".

"When a group of people suffer a significantly lower life expectancy than others in the community and suicide at a significantly higher rate, as Indigenous Australians do, such humour must be called out as [an] abusive form of 'punching down' or 'bullying.'"

Professor Davis and Aunty Pat said the fact that speakers turned a "blind eye to it" is "tragic".

They said the conference instead was focused on "pessimism, whipping up fear and ridiculing First Nations aspirations".
READ MORE

American comedian mocks Uluru brothers in viral TikTok

Former Labor MP advocating for "integration"

The conference hosted a line-up of No supporters, from Mr Mundine himself, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, former PM Tony Abbott, Advance Director Matthew Sheahan and Recognise a Better Way committee member Dr Gary Johns.

The former Labor MP spoke on Sunday morning advocating for the "integration" of Aboriginal communities.

“If you’re not trying to get those people either out of that remote community or out of the stupor in which they live, or give them the tools to allow them adapt to life in the modern world, the world we inherited, then you’re doing wrong,” he said.

“Being practical is not the answer. You have to do practical things in the name of integration.”

Dr Johns has previously come under fire for remarks made in his book The Burden of Culture: How to Dismantle the Aboriginal Industry and Give Hope to its Victims which was available for purchase at CPAC.

At the time Labor Senator for Victoria, Jana Stewart described the views he expressed in the book as "divisive and dangerous" and called for his resignation from the committee.
READ MORE

Senator slams No campaigner's 'abhorrent' views published in book

Share
4 min read
Published 21 August 2023 7:58pm
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

Share this with family and friends

Popular stories

46:01
Goodways

Goodways: Episode 5 - Self Care (NAIDOC edition)

10:21
Larapinta host - Talia Liddle. Photo credit Mitchell Stanley (2).jpg

Talia Liddle presents Larapinta, a majestic environmental documentary series set in Central Australia

11:08
Jacinta Nampijinpa Price

NITV Radio - News 21/08/2023

10:42
News

NITV Radio - News 14/08/2023

Taree arrest web Hero.jpg

NSW Police are investigating after shocking footage emerges of an Aboriginal teen's arrest

always was 3.jpg

EXPLAINER: Where does the phrase 'Always Was, Always Will Be' come from?

kennedy.png

Living Black just scooped an award for reporting on Western Australia's 'cultural genocide'

LIDIA THORPE PRESS CLUB

Lidia Thorpe is calling for the referendum to be scrapped