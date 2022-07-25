Watch
I retired my nine-year-old son from social media
Published 25 July 2022, 11:00 am
Lauren shares her story of motherhood, and the lives of her kids she has nicknamed Thud, Pop and Squeak, online. When Thud turned nine, she decided to ‘retire’ him from her social media accounts as she believes their lives are no longer inherently intertwined. Lauren shares her story on the Insight episode, Sharing Kids' Lives Online. Insight hears from parents, kids and experts, to hear why families share their lives on social media, how kids feel about it, and how to navigate the pitfalls. Watch on Tuesday, July 26 from 8.30pm on SBS On Demand.
