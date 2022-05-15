From homes to a hung parliament: Here's what happened on day 36 of the election campaign

Thanks for joining the SBS News' live blog on day 36 of the federal election campaign.

Here's a rundown of what Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese and their teams were up to:

Where the leaders campaigned

Prime Minister Scott Morrison: Brisbane (Blair)

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese: Perth (Swan, Hasluck, Pearce)



What the Coalition wanted to talk about

Its plan to allow first home buyers to take 40 per cent of their superannuation up to $50,000 to buy a house, as well as an expansion of the superannuation contribution scheme for people who are downsizing their primary residence to free up housing stock.

What Labor wanted to talk about

Labor's $150 million package for a Perth surgery centre which would be jointly funded by the federal and state governments. The centre would have six new surgical theatres, two new procedure rooms, a 24-bed surgical ward and a new central sterilisation services department.

What made news

Superannuation Minister Jane Hume conceded the government's proposed housing policy would temporarily increase prices. The prime minister denied this, saying the scheme would work in combination with proposals to increase supply which would make prices go down.

Independent MP Andrew Wilkie tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Morrison has defended the handling of the AUKUS negotiations after reports he misled the US on the level of bipartisanship.

Conservative political lobby group Advance Australia was found to be in breach of federal electoral laws over their campaign signs depicting two independent candidates as Greens.

Crossbenchers Adam Bandt, Zali Steggall, Craig Kelly and Rex Patrick took part in a forum at the National Press Club in Canberra.

What they said

Mr Morrison suggesting the Labor Party could have leaked the AUKUS security arrangement with the United States and United Kingdom: "This was a process that, for 18 months, painstakingly working through incredible detail, incredibly sensitive issues, highly confidential. This wasn't something I was going to be loose with."

Mr Albanese on the prime minister's AUKUS comments: "I have national security briefings all the time. What this prime minister always does is put his political interests first before the national interest, it's always about the politics."

Join us again tomorrow for more news from the campaign trail.