Scott Morrison dismisses climate in-fighting claims
Scott Morrison has dismissed claims the coalition is at odds with each other over climate policy, with the prime minister claiming the issue had been resolved.
His comments came after Nationals Senator Matt Canavan said the government's net-zero emissions by 2050 target was "dead".
Mr Morrison said the government supported the climate target.
"Everyone knows that Matt hasn't been supportive of that position, there's no news there," he said.
"(Senator Canavan) has held it for a long time, that debate has been done in the coalition and is resolved, our policy was set out very clearly, and it has the strong support of the government."
Coalition colleagues on Wednesday were quick to dismiss the comments by Senator Canavan, with Nationals MPs saying the junior coalition partner were committed to net-zero.
Campaigning alongside the prime minister, Nationals member for Capricornia Michelle Landry told Senator Canavan to tow the party line.
"Pull your head in, Matt," she said. "I agree with the government's position, I'm in one of the biggest coal mining electorates in the country."
Mr Morrison also accused Labor of planning to reintroduce a carbon tax.
"It's a sneaky carbon tax which Labor is putting in place, and it's not just on the coal mining industry," he said.
"It's on fuel supplies, it's on petroleum, it's on gas, it's on the transport sector, it's right across the board.
"That's not good for Rockhampton, that's not good for north Queensland, it's certainly not good for Western Australia."
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday there would never be a carbon tax under his government.
NSW Nationals MP and former deputy prime minister Michael McCormack said Senator Canavan's comments did not reflect the majority view of the National Party.
- AAP