Labor has promised to tackle rising inflation and a fall in "real wages" as part of its economic strategy if it wins the federal election on 21 May.

Opposition Treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers and Senator Katy Gallagher announced the party's

on Wednesday afternoon, and took aim at the Coalition over the rising cost of living.

Labor's Economic Plan document released Wednesday 27 April.

Part of Labor’s strategy to boost wages growth includes investing in industries that "will provide large employment and growth opportunities in the future, for example, renewable technologies, advanced manufacturing, and the care sector".

Labor will also support minimum wage cases "that take the cost of living into account, and key wage determinations in the care economy, especially aged care”.

The plan also strives to ensure multinationals pay "their fair share of tax," claiming that many operate under tax havens.

The plan will tackle multinational tax avoidance by supporting the OECD's proposed global 15 per cent minimum tax for multinationals, which is also supported by the Coalition. It would also limit multinational debt-related deductions at 30 per cent of profits.

Labor says the Coalition has failed Australians, stating that the Morrison government was the second-highest taxing government in the last 30 years, second only to the Howard government.

"The Liberal Government is collecting over $170 billion more tax this year compared to the last Labor Government in 2013, equivalent to an extra $5,275 per Australian," the plan reads.