LIVE: Anthony Albanese says Coalition Super Home Buyer scheme is a 'thought bubble' made in 'desperation'

Australian Opposition leader Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference at Bentley Hospital on Day 36 of the 2022 federal election campaign in Perth flanked by WA Premier Mark McGowan.

Australian Opposition leader Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference at Bentley Hospital on Day 36 of the 2022 federal election campaign in Perth, Monday, 16 May 2022. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 16 May 2022
12:39pm13 minutes ago
Peter Dutton's comments on Chinese warship 'highly dangerous': Mark McGowan
Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has described Defence Minister Peter Dutton's language as "highly dangerous" when questioned about a Chinese warship spotted off the state's coast.

Mr McGowan was questioned about the ship while speaking to reporters in Perth about the Coalition's proposed housing policy.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the ship, which was spotted on 13 May, remained in international waters and obeyed international law.
Mr Dutton claimed the incident was an "act of aggression" and the ship had crossed into Australia's exclusive economic zone.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Beijing had not broken any rules.
"The Australian politician concerned should view the situation with objectivity and calm, instead of making sensational comments aimed at fear-mongering."
12:13pm40 minutes ago
Coalition's housing policy a 'thought bubble' with no modelling, Anthony Albanese says
Labor leader Anthony Albanese has criticised the Coalition's superannuation for housing scheme, describing it as a "thought bubble" made in "desperation".

Mr Albanese made the comments when questioned by journalists about his own housing policy.
"The government in its desperation has come up with a thought bubble according to itself, has not been modelled. They have no idea what the impact will be," Mr Albanese said.

"Minister Hume said that it will put upward pressure on housing prices. That's what they've said. They've acknowledged that that is the case. The government now have a policy to cut super, to cut real wages of those on the minimum wage and to increase the cost of living pressures on people who are doing it really tough at the moment."

"In contrast, our policy includes the establishment of a housing supply and affordability council, working with Mark McGowan and other state premiers and chief ministers on how we have a national strategy to increase supply of housing."

"The key is - you've got to increase supply if you want to deal with some of the housing affordability issues."
Mr Albanese said Labor's policy would also include 20,000 additional social housing dwellings, 10,000 affordable housing dwellings for essential workers, emergency housing for women and children escaping domestic violence, and a remote housing policy.

"Our Help to Buy scheme is based upon a scheme here in WA that has operated effectively for three decades. For three decades."

"The difference is, as well, the policy that we announced, Help to Buy, was endorsed by Scott Morrison and other Liberals for a long period of time until we announced it, and then they opposed it."

"Their policy that they announced yesterday has been opposed by their own ministers in their own government over a long period of time."
11:46aman hour ago
Labor promises $150 million for surgical facilities in Perth
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has announced Labor will fund $150 million toward new surgical facilities in Perth if it wins the election.

Mr Albanese said the investment would deliver six new surgical theatres, two new procedure rooms, a 24-bed surgical ward and a new central services department.

“We want to work with Mark McGowan and with other state governments around the country to deliver better health outcomes,” he said.

“This announcement today is a practical announcement that will deliver on that capital upgrade, that will deliver, particularly when it's needed arising out of the COVID pandemic.”
11:32aman hour ago
'Absolutely false': Prime minister denies misrepresenting AUKUS pact
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has denied he deliberately misrepresented the bipartisan nature of AUKUS, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Over the weekend, Nine newspapers reported the Biden administration had sought assurance the pact would be supported by both Australia’s major parties, yet Labor were only briefed about the pact a day before it was announced.

“That report is absolutely false,” Mr Morrison said.

“We understood absolutely what the requirements were and we met them 100 per cent.”

“We absolutely complied with all of the issues that needed to be addressed in forming that partnership, and the policy did receive bipartisan support.”

“I find it strange that you think that we wouldn’t have maintained the absolute discretion, as we did with so many of our own cabinet.”
“I mean, you've got the deputy leader of the Labor Party, who would have been sitting in such a briefing, who had, you know, frequent flyer points for visiting the Chinese Embassy in Australia,” Mr Morrison said.

“I mean, seriously, this was one of the most secure and highly confidential agreements the Australian government had entered into since ANZUS.”

Mr Morrison criticised Richard Marles earlier this month, after The Australian newspaper reported the deputy Opposition leader had held 10 meetings with the Chinese embassy or officials in the past five years.

At the time, the prime minister said it was a “very strangely high number of meetings between an opposition member of Parliament and Chinese government officials”.

“I mean, something doesn't sound right to me,” he said.
11:01am2 hours ago
What is the Coalition’s new superannuation housing policy and how has Labor reacted?
The Coalition's superannuation for housing scheme was announced at the Liberal Party's official campaign launch on Sunday.

If re-elected, the Coalition government would allow first home buyers to take up to 40 per cent of their super (up to $50,000) to put towards buying a home. The scheme, dubbed the Super Home Buyer Scheme, would start by 1 July 2023.

The scheme would apply to new and existing homes with the invested amount to be returned to their superannuation fund when the house is sold, including a share of any capital gain.
First home buyers must have saved 5 per cent of their deposit separately and live in the home for at least 12 months.

Labor was quick to oppose the plan, with housing spokesperson Jason Clare calling it a "last desperate act from a dying government".

Labor campaign spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek said even Liberal stalwarts like former prime ministers John Howard and Malcolm Turnbull, and former treasurer Peter Costello, had opposed the policy in the past.

"You shouldn't have to choose between housing today and poverty in old age," she told the Seven Network on Monday.

"We know that this will push up housing prices, we know it'll mean people have less super to retire on."
10:25am2 hours ago
Scott Morrison spruiks Super Home Buyer scheme
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is fronting a media conference and defending the Coalition's proposed Super Home Buyer scheme following its announcement yesterday.

Mr Morrison said the scheme would provide people with “more independence”, despite Superannuation Minister Jane Hume's admission this morning that the scheme would raise house prices.


“This plan is about utilising people's own savings, their own superannuation, so they don't have to stand on the curb and watch house prices run away from them and they're unable to get in and own their own home,” Mr Morrison said.

"Our plan is putting Australians in charge of their future with their own money. It’s their money. We’ll not tell them what to do with it. They’ll make their own decisions. But we’re not going to lock them away from it. We’re not going to let them stand on the kerb while housing prices run away from them and they’re not getting that opportunity.

“It's a well-calibrated scheme. It's well-designed. We've thought it through carefully.”
9:02am4 hours ago
Welcome to today's SBS News federal election live blog
Good morning. It's the final week of the federal election campaign and we're here to keep you posted about all the noteworthy moments of the day.

Minister for Superannuation Jane Hume spoke to ABC’s RN Breakfast this morning about the Coalition’s new housing policy, and admitted it could result in a “bump” in housing prices, but said it would be short-term.

"But that doesn’t play out the long-term benefits of more home ownership, fewer people relying on rent," she told host Patricia Karvelas.
When asked whether the house price impact had been modelled, Ms Hume did not directly answer the question.

"There are too many factors that play into the prices of housing temporarily and permanently," she said.

Federal Labor housing spokesperson Jason Clare has criticised the policy, saying it would drive up prices and hurt young Australians
Meanwhile, the Greens are set to officially launch their campaign in Brisbane today.

In his speech, leader Adam Bandt will announce urgent action on climate change, dealing with the cost of living crisis, and progressing the Uluru Statement from the Heart for Indigenous people will be their main priorities if they have to negotiate with either the Coalition or the Labor Party to form a government in a hung parliament.

The Greens currently hold one seat in the House of Representatives and nine seats in the Senate.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to begin the day campaigning in Brisbane, while Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is in Perth.
