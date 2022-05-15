LIVE: Anthony Albanese says Coalition Super Home Buyer scheme is a 'thought bubble' made in 'desperation'

Peter Dutton's comments on Chinese warship 'highly dangerous': Mark McGowan
Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has described Defence Minister Peter Dutton's language as "highly dangerous" when questioned about a Chinese warship spotted off the state's coast.
Mr McGowan was questioned about the ship while speaking to reporters in Perth about the Coalition's proposed housing policy.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the ship, which was spotted on 13 May, remained in international waters and obeyed international law.
Mr Dutton claimed the incident was an "act of aggression" and the ship had crossed into Australia's exclusive economic zone.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Beijing had not broken any rules.
Mr McGowan was questioned about the ship while speaking to reporters in Perth about the Coalition's proposed housing policy.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the ship, which was spotted on 13 May, remained in international waters and obeyed international law.
Mr Dutton claimed the incident was an "act of aggression" and the ship had crossed into Australia's exclusive economic zone.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Beijing had not broken any rules.
"The Australian politician concerned should view the situation with objectivity and calm, instead of making sensational comments aimed at fear-mongering."