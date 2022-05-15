LIVE: Anthony Albanese says Coalition Super Home Buyer scheme is a 'thought bubble' made in 'desperation'

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has criticised the Coalition's superannuation for housing scheme, describing it as a "thought bubble" made in "desperation".

Mr Albanese made the comments when questioned by journalists about his own housing policy.

"The government in its desperation has come up with a thought bubble according to itself, has not been modelled. They have no idea what the impact will be," Mr Albanese said.

"Minister Hume said that it will put upward pressure on housing prices. That's what they've said. They've acknowledged that that is the case. The government now have a policy to cut super, to cut real wages of those on the minimum wage and to increase the cost of living pressures on people who are doing it really tough at the moment."

"In contrast, our policy includes the establishment of a housing supply and affordability council, working with Mark McGowan and other state premiers and chief ministers on how we have a national strategy to increase supply of housing."

"The key is - you've got to increase supply if you want to deal with some of the housing affordability issues."

Mr Albanese said Labor's policy would also include 20,000 additional social housing dwellings, 10,000 affordable housing dwellings for essential workers, emergency housing for women and children escaping domestic violence, and a remote housing policy.

"Our Help to Buy scheme is based upon a scheme here in WA that has operated effectively for three decades. For three decades."

"The difference is, as well, the policy that we announced, Help to Buy, was endorsed by Scott Morrison and other Liberals for a long period of time until we announced it, and then they opposed it."

"Their policy that they announced yesterday has been opposed by their own ministers in their own government over a long period of time."