The Prime Minister is campaigning in Geelong this morning, where he was quizzed on wages ahead of the release of the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics results at 11.30.

"Isn't it a fact that everything keeps going up except wages?" Mr Morrison was asked by a reporter.

"Wages are going up. Inflation is the challenge. Wages are going to go up because unemployment is coming down."

"And unemployment has fallen to 4 per cent in this country and we will find out later this week where he goes to the most recent data," he said.

"Youth unemployment has fallen to 8.3 per cent. There are 40,000 more people in jobs today on this side of the pandemic than there was before."