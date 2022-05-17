Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seen speaking.

LIVE: Scott Morrison quizzed on stagnant wages as election campaign enters final stretch

Published 18 May 2022
9:07am7 minutes ago
'Wages are going up': Scott Morrison claims inflation, not stagnant wages is the challenge
The Prime Minister is campaigning in Geelong this morning, where he was quizzed on wages ahead of the release of the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics results at 11.30.

"Isn't it a fact that everything keeps going up except wages?" Mr Morrison was asked by a reporter.

"Wages are going up. Inflation is the challenge. Wages are going to go up because unemployment is coming down."

"And unemployment has fallen to 4 per cent in this country and we will find out later this week where he goes to the most recent data," he said.

"Youth unemployment has fallen to 8.3 per cent. There are 40,000 more people in jobs today on this side of the pandemic than there was before."
8:54am21 minutes ago
Scott Morrison admits ‘I don’t hold a hose’ comment was ‘not helpful’
Last night, Scott Morrison appeared on Channel Nine’s A Current Affair, where he was questioned by host Tracy Grimshaw about comments he made during the Black Summer bushfires.

Mr Morrison made the initial comment when asked to justify his choice to holiday in Hawaii during the bushfires.

“I don't hold a hose, mate,” Mr Morrison said at the time.

Ms Grimshaw asked whether he would make the comments if he had his time again.

“Certainly, that wasn't a comment at the time that was helpful, of course," he told Ms Grimshaw on the program last night.

The prime minister also said he "could have certainly been more sensitive at times".
8:25aman hour ago
Welcome to today's election live blog
Good morning and welcome to today’s SBS News federal election live blog.

It’s day 38 of the federal election campaign, and we are here to keep you updated with all the major moments of the day.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is set to address the National Press Club today, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison will be campaigning in Melbourne.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is due to release the latest wage data at 11.30am, which is set to be a talking point throughout the day.

Earlier this morning, Labor's treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers appeared on ABC’s RN breakfast, where he was asked about the prospects of a Labor victory.

“Well I think anything is possible on Saturday," Dr Chalmers said.

"We always thought this race would be very tight.”
