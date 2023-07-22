Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
A show of force from military allies: Australia plays host to Operation Talisman Sabre
Defence Minister Richard Marles, Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy and US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro at the opening ceremony of Talisman Sabre. Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS
Australia's largest military exercise, Talisman Sabre, is currently underway. It's a show of force by military allies from across the globe, with deterrence in the Indo-Pacific a key theme of this year's operation.
Share