Aboriginal flag to fly on Sydney Harbour Bridge all year long

Members of the public exercise by the Sydney Harbour Bridge at sunrise in Sydney on 13 June 2022. Source: Bianca De Marchi
Published 19 June 2022 at 7:45pm, updated an hour ago at 8:30pm
By Danielle Robertson, Tina Quinn
Presented By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
Indigenous campaigners have welcomed a plan to permanently install the Aboriginal flag on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
Published 19 June 2022 at 7:45pm, updated an hour ago at 8:30pm
By Danielle Robertson, Tina Quinn
Presented By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
SHARE