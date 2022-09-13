Abortion bans are 'a health crisis' - Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris leads a meeting to discuss the impact of the anti-abortion legislation in many states Source: AP / AP
Published 13 September 2022 at 4:07pm
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Civil rights and reproductive justice groups in the United States say that the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade 'has created a health care crisis in America'. U-S Vice President Kamala Harris has joined a meeting in Washington to chart the abortion landscape.
Published 13 September 2022 at 4:07pm
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Share