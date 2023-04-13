Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
AFL's inaugural "Gather Round" dogged by racism against Indigenous players
Brisbane’s Charlie Cameron is one of multiple Indigenous AFL players to have experienced a recent spate of racist online abuse. Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND
This weekend the AFL is holding its first ever Gather Round, with all 18 teams playing their round 5 fixture in Adelaide. But it's been overshadowed by a spate of online racial abuse directed at multiple Indigenous players. The AFL is vowing to make every effort to track down the perpetrators.
