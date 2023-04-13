AFL's inaugural "Gather Round" dogged by racism against Indigenous players

Brisbane’s Charlie Cameron is one of multiple Indigenous AFL players to have experienced a recent spate of racist online abuse. Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND

This weekend the AFL is holding its first ever Gather Round, with all 18 teams playing their round 5 fixture in Adelaide. But it's been overshadowed by a spate of online racial abuse directed at multiple Indigenous players. The AFL is vowing to make every effort to track down the perpetrators.

