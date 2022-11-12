After more than eight years, the MH17 victims' families await a verdict

Jon and Meryn O'Brien with a photo of their son Jack Source: SBS News
Published 13 November 2022 at 7:00am
By Sean Wales
Source: SBS News
More than eight years ago, 298 people lost their lives when a passenger jet was shot down over Ukraine - 38 Australians were on board. After a lengthy investigation, four defendants were prosecuted in a Dutch court over the incident. Some of the families of the Australians killed will travel to the Netherlands to hear the judgment this week.
