After more than five weeks in the jungle, rescued children want 'bread and rice pudding'
Manuel Ranoque, father of two of the youngest Indigenous children who survived the Amazon plane crash Source: AAP / Ivan Valencia/AP
More details have emerged on the ordeal experienced by four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle in Colombia, stranded in an area with snakes, jaguars and mosquitoes. Rescuers found them in Colombia's south, five kilometres from the crash site.
