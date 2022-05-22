Albanese, Morrison digest election results in their Sydney electorates

After a fierce campaign battle, the two men facing off to be Australia's 31st Prime Minister spent the day after the election digesting the results in their Sydney electorates. From humble beginnings, Labor's Anthony Albanese has achieved his long-held ambition to become Prime Minister. While the legacy of outgoing Liberal P-M Scott Morrison is yet to be written, he says he takes responsibility for his party's poor election performance.

By Arianna Lucente, Pablo Vinales, Shuba Krishnan Presented By Arianna Lucente Tags