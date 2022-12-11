Allergy sufferers on alert as the festive season rolls around again

The festive season can be a minefield for people with allergies, when it comes to sharing food with family and friends. Source: Getty / Counter
Published 12 December 2022 at 7:00am
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Australia has one of the highest allergy rates in the world, and while we enjoy the festive season, many are forced to tread carefully at social events. Those who suffer from allergies say it's vital to have a supportive network of family, who can adapt to diverse food requirements
Published 12 December 2022 at 7:00am
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Share