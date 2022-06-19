AM bulletin 20 June 2022

Published 20 June 2022 at 6:30am
Presented By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
The federal government rules out scrapping the Coalition's JobActive scheme, refugees on temporary visas in Australia urge the federal government to follow through on granting permanent visas and in sport, swimming's world governing body FINA votes to restrict transgender athletes from participating in elite women's competitions.
