SBS News

AM bulletin 20 June 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 June 2022 at 6:30am
Presented By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News

The federal government rules out scrapping the Coalition's JobActive scheme, refugees on temporary visas in Australia urge the federal government to follow through on granting permanent visas and in sport, swimming's world governing body FINA votes to restrict transgender athletes from participating in elite women's competitions.

Published 20 June 2022 at 6:30am
Presented By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

PM bulletin 19 June 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday bulletin 19 June 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

AM bulletin 19 June 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

PM bulletin 18 June 2022