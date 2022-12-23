'Anticipate to protect': a new frontier of conservation?

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
People walk across and on elevated walkways above a flooded St. Mark's square in Venice. Source: Getty / ANDREA PATTARO
Published 24 December 2022 at 8:00am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
The Italian city of Venice is renowned as a UNESCO world heritage site, famous for its canals, bridges and architecture. But the very thing that makes Venice so unique - the shallow Venetian lagoon and the 118 small islands that make up the city - is also what is threatening to destroy it.But work is continuing to save the city for future generations.
Published 24 December 2022 at 8:00am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Share