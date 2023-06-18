Antony Blinken in Beijing for talks with Chinese counterparts

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, right, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP) Source: AAP / Leah Millis/AP

U-S Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has arrived in China, meeting his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, in Beijing. Mr Blinken is on a high-stakes mission to repair deteriorating relations between the two strategic rivals.

