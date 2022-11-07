At least 19 dead after plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Rescue operations underway after a plane carrying 43 people crashed into Lake Victoria Source: AAP / STR/EPA
Published 7 November 2022 at 2:53pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
In Tanzania, a small passenger plane has crashed after attempting to land in the northwest of the country, killing at least 19 people. The plane faced difficult weather and crash landed in Lake Victoria, where locals and rescuers saved 24 people.
