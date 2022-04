A stuffed horse with bloodstains on it lies on a platform after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Source: Andriy Andriyenko/AP

Ukraine says at least 50 people have been killed and scores more injured in a Russian missile strike on a train station packed with civilians fleeing violence in the country's east.

