Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Australia bans TikTok on government devices over national security concerns
Australia is the latest country to ban TikTok from government devices following advice from national intelligence agencies. Source: AAP / MORGAN HANCOCK
Chinese-owned social media app TikTok has been banned on all government devices. Labor's decision sees Australia fall into line with allies who've imposed similar bans over concerns the platform poses a threat to national security.
Share