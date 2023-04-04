Australia bans TikTok on government devices over national security concerns

Australia is the latest country to ban TikTok from government devices following advice from national intelligence agencies. Source: AAP / MORGAN HANCOCK

Chinese-owned social media app TikTok has been banned on all government devices. Labor's decision sees Australia fall into line with allies who've imposed similar bans over concerns the platform poses a threat to national security.

