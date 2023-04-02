"Australia has failed you": protesters rally for refugee rights

REFUGEES PALM SUNDAY RALLY

Protesters during the Refugee Action Coalition Palm Sunday march in Sydney. Source: AAP / FLAVIO BRANCALEONE

Thousands of protesters have gathered across the country for Palm Sunday rallies in support of asylum seekers and refugees. They are calling for those facing an uncertain future on bridging visas to be granted permanent residency. Protesters were also demanding the end of off-shore detention.

