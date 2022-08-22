SBS News In Depth

Australia, India to expand mutual recognition of education qualifications

SBS News In Depth

Education Minister Jason Clare with Indian counterpart Shri Dharmendra Pradhan at Meadowbank TAFE, Sydney (Jason Clare twitter).jfif

Education Minister Jason Clare with Indian counterpart Shri Dharmendra Pradhan at Meadowbank TAFE, Sydney (Source Jason Clare Twitter).

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 August 2022 at 7:11pm
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Tags
World

They say they hope the move will help ease a worrying Australian skills shortage, as well as offer some relief to migrants experiencing under-employment.

Published 22 August 2022 at 7:11pm
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Tags
World
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCOTT MORRISON PRESSER

PM says migration is part of the solution to address national skills shortage

Jonathan Amai (SBS).jpg

New Zealanders in Australia make up a third of homeless non-residents

Flags of the People's Republic of China and of Taiwan (Republic of China)

Study shows increasing fear of China tensions, possibility of war

A Pink dot equality rally held in Singapore (AAP).jpg

Singapore to repeal gay sex laws for men