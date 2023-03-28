Australia's poor record on refugees, First Nations people highlighted in human rights report

JUSTICE FOR REFUGEES RALLY SYDNEY

Protesters hold placards during a rally for refugee rights at Sydney Town Hall. Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE

Amnesty International is calling on the Australian Government to urgently address the conditions faced by asylum seekers and First Nations people in detention centres. The comments feature in the organisation's annual human rights report, which finds that the world's human rights deteriorated in 2022, fuelled by economic crises, conflict and climate change.

