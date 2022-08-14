Author Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator as alleged attacker pleads not guilty

Hadi Matar, 24, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Matar, accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea in a New York court on charges of attempted murder and assault. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Source: AP / Gene J. Puskar/AP
Published 14 August 2022 at 2:15pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
The man suspected of repeatedly stabbing author Salman Rushdie, who will likely lose an eye, entered a not guilty plea in a New York court.
