Ban to come on credit card use for online gambling

A digital screen showing cards and poker chips against a green background.

Legislation is set to be introduced later this year which would ban the use of credit cards in online gambling, bringing practices into line with in-person services. Source: AP / Wayne Parry

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Federal Government is preparing to tighten restrictions around online gambling, drafting legislation to ban the use of credit cards to pay for bets. The move already has the support of the gambling industry, but campaigners want swift action and stronger protections.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Jahidullah Tokhi (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Half of Australian employers surveyed for a new study want to hire refugees. Here’s why they don’t.

Human Rights Watch Ukraine Senior Researcher Yulia Gorbunova 28 April 2023 SBS.jpg

Documenting possible war crimes in Ukraine: an interview with HRW's Yulia Gorbunova

LIDDELL POWER STATION CLOSURE

Australia's oldest coal-fired electricity plant closes

ANTHONY ALBANESE NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

Funding for after-hours primary health care extended