Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Ban to come on credit card use for online gambling
Legislation is set to be introduced later this year which would ban the use of credit cards in online gambling, bringing practices into line with in-person services. Source: AP / Wayne Parry
The Federal Government is preparing to tighten restrictions around online gambling, drafting legislation to ban the use of credit cards to pay for bets. The move already has the support of the gambling industry, but campaigners want swift action and stronger protections.
Share