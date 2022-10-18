Beloved elder Uncle Jack farewelled in state funeral

Dancers perform a Smoking Ceremony during the state funeral service for Uncle Jack Charles at Hamer Hall in Melbourne Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE
Published 18 October 2022 at 7:13pm
By Gareth Boreham, Deborah Groarke
Presented by Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
Uncle Jack Charles has been farewelled at a state funeral service in Melbourne, with mourners hearing the beloved Indigenous elder was a respected storyteller and activist.
Published 18 October 2022 at 7:13pm
By Gareth Boreham, Deborah Groarke
Presented by Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
Share