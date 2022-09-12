Big bill for the snap public holiday

Events like this one at the 2019 AFL Grand Final Event are going to cost a lot more Source: Supplied / Supplied
Published 12 September 2022 at 7:30pm
By John Baldock
Source: SBS News
An unexpected snap public holiday has left some parents, schools, essential workers and businesses scrambling. On the 22nd of September, employers will either close their doors for a national public holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth the second - or stay open and pay higher wages to employees.
