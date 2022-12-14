Billions pledged to help Ukraine
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has pledged AU$ 2.8 million in support for Ukraine Source: AP / Hans Weston
Published 14 December 2022 at 1:22pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
At a Paris conference, several nations have pledged continuous aid for Ukraine. New Zealand, France and the European Union have pledged a combined aid package of billions of dollars. This comes as Russia continues shelling Ukraine, forcing Ukrainians to flee their homes and completely destroying a university.
