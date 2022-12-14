SBS News In Depth

Billions pledged to help Ukraine

SBS News In Depth

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has pledged AU$ 2.8 million in support for Ukraine

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has pledged AU$ 2.8 million in support for Ukraine Source: AP / Hans Weston

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 December 2022 at 1:22pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

At a Paris conference, several nations have pledged continuous aid for Ukraine. New Zealand, France and the European Union have pledged a combined aid package of billions of dollars. This comes as Russia continues shelling Ukraine, forcing Ukrainians to flee their homes and completely destroying a university.

Published 14 December 2022 at 1:22pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Billions pledged to help Ukraine
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina is through - and Lionel Messi is the star

U.S. Scientists Make Major Fusion Energy Breakthrough

What does the nuclear fusion breakthrough mean?

Only pigeons on the empty platforms at strike-hit Paddington station in London

Strikes bring UK to a halt as winter sets in

Amnesty's Agnes Callamard and Esteban Beltran during a media conference in Madrid

Spain, Morocco condemned by Amnesty over migrant deaths