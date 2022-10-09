Blast hits major bridge linking Russia to Crimea

Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. Three people have been killed. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. (AP Photo) Source: AP / AP
Published 9 October 2022 at 12:50pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
A powerful explosion has damaged the Kerch Bridge linking Russia to Crimea, but it remains open for some traffic. There has been no claim of responsibility, yet. Ukraine continues holding strategic military positions in Donbas, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions.
