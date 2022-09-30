SBS News In Depth

British PM faces 'brutal' local radio interviewers

British PM Liz Truss faced some tough questioning in a series of radio interviews

British PM Liz Truss faced some tough questioning in a series of radio interviews Source: Getty / WPA Pool/Getty Images

Published 30 September 2022 at 10:43am
By Allan Lee
As Britain's economy descends into apparent chaos, Prime Minister Liz Truss and her finance minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwazi Kwarteng, have been conspicuous by their absence. However, Ms Truss agreed to do a series of short interviews with BBC local radio breakfast show presenters across the UK. It didn't go well.

