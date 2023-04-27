Calls for regulators to make electricity trading easier for consumers

RESIDENTIAL SOLAR ENERGY STOCK

A residential rooftop solar unit on a house in Canberra Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

New modelling of existing data has provided a glimpse of a future where every possible rooftop is fitted with solar allowing Australians to trade electricity and boost their household budgets. It suggests regulators need to make electricity trading easier so households and businesses can sell excess daytime generation into peak evening demand.

