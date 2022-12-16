SBS News In Depth

Can Australia wipe out cervical cancer? Possibly, if screening rates rise

Registered nurse and Wiradjuri woman Alison Barnes holding a new self screening swab

Published 17 December 2022 at 7:00am
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Migrant and Indigenous women are over-represented among more than 900 cervical cancer diagnoses each year. New approaches aim to change that.


