Can the 'Matildas effect' boost the number of women and girls in sport?

Womens International - Australia v France

Fans during a sold-out Women’s World Cup warm-up match between Australia and France at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Credit: Sports Press Photo/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

It's been dubbed by some as the 'Matildas effect': how the home World Cup is inspiring the next generation of players. But while interest in the Women's World Cup has been a welcome step forward for girls and women in sport, experts say there are still many barriers to participation.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SIMON CREAN STATE FUNERAL

An emotional farewell for Labor stalwart Simon Crean

ROYAL COMMISSION INTO THE ROBODEBT SCHEME

Top public servant suspended without pay over Robodebt

OTM - Generic (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money CEO SERIES: Peter Gray, ZIP COO & Australia's jobs market defies economic slowdown

Prostate cancer cells, SEM

Breakthrough for prostate cancer treatment