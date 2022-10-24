Celebrating Tihar - the Tasmanian way

Children at the language school learning about Tihar and celebrating Source: SBS News / SBS/Sarah Maunder
Published 24 October 2022 at 5:47pm
By Sarah Maunder
Source: SBS News
Tihar is a five day Hindu festival celebrated in Nepal, and some parts of India. It is comparable to the Diwali Festival, but the five days of celebration are about worshipping animals, and the people themselves. The festival began on the weekend, and in northern Tasmania, where the Nepali population is rapidly growing, the community came together to celebrate far away from home
