SBS News In Depth

Celebrating Tihar - the Tasmanian way

SBS News In Depth

Children at the language school learning about Tihar and celebrating (SBS-Sarah Maunder).jpg

Children at the language school learning about Tihar and celebrating Source: SBS News / SBS/Sarah Maunder

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 October 2022 at 5:47pm
By Sarah Maunder
Source: SBS News

Tihar is a five day Hindu festival celebrated in Nepal, and some parts of India. It is comparable to the Diwali Festival, but the five days of celebration are about worshipping animals, and the people themselves. The festival began on the weekend, and in northern Tasmania, where the Nepali population is rapidly growing, the community came together to celebrate far away from home

Published 24 October 2022 at 5:47pm
By Sarah Maunder
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Minister for Finance Katy Gallagher at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra

All eyes on Canberra for the Federal Budget

Anze Logar talks to the media after presidential election in Ljubljana

Right-wing candidate leads Slovenia's presidential race

Federal Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers (SBS).jpg

Migration key element of Australia's economic future but Treasurer warns of bumps ahead

Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed on a screen (AAP).jpg

China's leader expands power for possible lifelong rule