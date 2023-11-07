Celebrations and protests at Melbourne's annual day of colour and cruelty

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Glitz and glamour was the order of the day, as people came from around the country for the Melbourne Cup.





Unlike last year, this Cup took place under a cloudless sky, to the delight of those in attendance.





"We've come from Tamworth today. We came on two planes to get here, to come to the Melbourne Cup, so we're excited to be here." Woman 2: It is my first Melbourne Cup. I feel so surprised, amazed, fabulous to see so many wonderful, beautiful ladies.”





The top temperature of 31 degrees was a little uncomfortable for some.





A somewhat controversial new relaxed dress code allowed men to wear shorts for the first time, even though some were unaware of the change.





"Are you not meant to wear them here? I'm a visitor mate, so I've got no idea. It's great, it's a bit of a no-brainer, isn't it? It's a hot day and more people should be in shorts, so I'd really encourage it, yeah. It's good."





Those in the sharpest suits and frocks, jostled amongst a tight field at the best dressed competition.





In the exclusive Birdcage, it was a who's who of celebrities and personalities, including former Socceroo Archie Thompson.





“It's Cup Day, it's the horse race that stops the nation, everyone that wants to be here, the colour, the fashion. Cortnee Vine is the ambassador of Melbourne Cup. The Spring Carnival is just incredible, it's just incredible.”





For model Adut Akech, Cup Day is about much more than the race itself.





"I'm so excited to be here. It's my second time back."





REPORTER: "And what do you love about Melbourne Cup?"





"The fashion, the food, the vibes, just everything, it's a really fun day."





As thousands poured into Flemington, one family marked a significant milestone.





The widow and children of Indigenous jockey Frank Reys were among a large group of family members in attendance.







Deborah Reys says it was important for the family to come together on Melbourne Cup Day.





“It's a great day and we have family from Broome, from Cairns, all here today so that's special.”





This race marked fifty years since the first and only Indigenous jockey took home the cup.







Deb Reys says she hopes it won't be long until that can happen again.





“Hopefully there are young First Nations people coming through who'll be inspired and I think that would be fantastic.”





Despite attendance numbers steadily declining in recent years, the Melbourne Cup remains one of the biggest events on the international sporting calendar.





This year marks three decades since the race was first opened to horses from around the world.





Outside the course, animal welfare activists again called for an end to horseracing.





And a separate protest, there were arrests at a pro-Palestinian rally.





The day culminated in the big race itself:





“Without a Fight, Mark Zahra, a Melbourne Cup champion…”





And it was an Irish raider, 'Without a Fight' streaking home to snatch the $4-million-dollar prize.



