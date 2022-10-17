China's president vows to stop Taiwanese separatism

Delegates stand for a moment of silence during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The overarching theme emerging from China's ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change. The weeklong meeting is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader, reaffirm a commitment to his policies for the next five years and possibly elevate his status even further as one of the most powerful leaders in China's modern history. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Source: AAP / Mark Schiefelbein/AP