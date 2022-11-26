SBS News In Depth

China's 'zero-COVID' policy is creating unrest and disruption

An epidemic control worker walks by a barricade outside a community under lockdown

An epidemic control worker walks by a barricade outside a community under lockdown Source: Getty / Kevin Frayer

Published 26 November 2022 at 4:54pm
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Soaring coronavirus cases in China and the ruling Communist Party's "zero-COVID" policy is forcing lockdowns across the country and creating unrest. Earlier this month the government announced that controls to subdue the spread of infections would be more targeted and less disruptive, but some western scientists believe this will be difficult because vaccine rates among the elderly aren't high enough.

