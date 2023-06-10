Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Colombia hails miracle rescue of four children weeks after deadly plane crash
One of four Indigenous brothers found alive after a deadly plane crash in May is taken to an ambulance in Bogota, Colombia (AAP) Source: AP / John Vizcaino/AP
It's an incredible story of survival. Four young children from an Indigenous community in Colombia have been found alive more than a month after the plane they were travelling in crashed in the Amazon jungle.
Share