Colombia hails miracle rescue of four children weeks after deadly plane crash

One of four Indigenous brothers found alive after a deadly plane crash in May is taken to an ambulance in Bogota, Colombia (AAP) Source: AP / John Vizcaino/AP

It's an incredible story of survival. Four young children from an Indigenous community in Colombia have been found alive more than a month after the plane they were travelling in crashed in the Amazon jungle.

