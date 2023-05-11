Could Australia be the new green hydrogen superpower?

Labor has committed to making Australia a green hydrogen superpower with an investment of two billion dollars to a fund set to drive down production costs. But the Energy Minister has rejected suggestions billionaire Andrew Forrest, a leading investor of the emerging technology, will be the biggest winner of the program.

