Could Australia be the new green hydrogen superpower?
Storage tanks at the construction site of China's first solar green hydrogen pilot project Source: Getty / VCG
Labor has committed to making Australia a green hydrogen superpower with an investment of two billion dollars to a fund set to drive down production costs. But the Energy Minister has rejected suggestions billionaire Andrew Forrest, a leading investor of the emerging technology, will be the biggest winner of the program.
