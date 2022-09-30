SBS News In Depth

'Could be deadliest hurricane in Florida's history' - Biden

SBS News In Depth

Boats scattered around Fort Myers Beach after hit by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29 : A general view from the site after Hurricane Ian left Florida on Thursday. Getty Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 September 2022 at 10:57am
By Debora Groake
Source: SBS News

A category four hurricane threatening the southern state of Florida in the United States has now been downgraded to a tropical storm. But it's left scenes of devastation in its wake - with widespread damage to power and homes - and a potential high loss of life.

Published 30 September 2022 at 10:57am
By Debora Groake
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Russia Ukraine

UN condemns Russia's plan to annex four regions at a grand ceremony

British PM Liz Truss faced some tough questioning in a series of radio interviews

British PM faces 'brutal' local radio interviewers

MYANMAR-POLITICS-MILITARY

Aung San Suu Kyi and Sean Turnell sentenced to three years in jail

PETROL STATION STOCK

Full fuel excise is back but prices should lag, says ACCC