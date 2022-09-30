'Could be deadliest hurricane in Florida's history' - Biden

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29 : A general view from the site after Hurricane Ian left Florida on Thursday. Getty Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Published 30 September 2022 at 10:57am
By Debora Groake
Source: SBS News
A category four hurricane threatening the southern state of Florida in the United States has now been downgraded to a tropical storm. But it's left scenes of devastation in its wake - with widespread damage to power and homes - and a potential high loss of life.
Published 30 September 2022 at 10:57am
By Debora Groake
Source: SBS News
Share