Could you be the next James Bond 007?

Up for sale - James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 from the movie 'No Time to Die' Source: AAP / NEIL HALL/EPA
Published 27 September 2022 at 9:24am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
In the movie world, James Bond is no stranger to secrets. But he's a mere beginner compared to the producers of the franchise who are keeping the secret of who is to play the secret agent in the next movie. Some of his hi-tech gadgets are up for sale in a charity auction in London - but his new identity remains firmly under wraps.
