Creating change - and chances - through sport

Participants in the inaugural Arezo Sports Leadership initiative. Source: SBS News / Francesca De Nuccio
Published 30 November 2022 at 7:21pm
By Francesca De Nuccio
Presented by Francesca De Nuccio
Source: SBS News
Afghan-Australians and newly arrived refugees have taken part in a nation first program that's encouraging women to lead change in their communities through sport. The Arezo Sports Leadership initiative aims to unite emerging leaders from around the country, equipping them with skills and confidence to make positive change.
